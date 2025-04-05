Loomer Blamed for NSA Chief's Dismissal

President Donald Trump has dismissed Gen. Timothy D. Haugh as director of the National Security Agency and head of U.S. Cyber Command following allegations of disloyalty raised by presidential adviser Laura Loomer, prompting concern among lawmakers over potential impacts to national security, the New York Times reported.

Gen. Timothy D. Haugh was relieved of his duties this week by President Trump after adviser Laura Loomer raised concerns about his loyalty and professional affiliations, according to U.S. officials and public statements made by Loomer.

During Wednesday's Oval Office meeting, Loomer gave the president research files on government officials from various federal agencies, including the NSA, National Security Council, and State Department. She urged the president to act against those she identified as disloyal or appointed during former President Biden's administration, ABC News reported.

The dismissal, however, prompted widespread speculation within government and intelligence circles.

Initial theories suggested Haugh may have disagreed with White House policy or failed to act quickly enough on personnel changes. Others questioned whether the administration's evolving priorities, including increased attention on counter-narcotics operations, played a role.

However, multiple sources indicated the decision followed Loomer's social media post alleging Haugh had been selected by Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whom she criticized. Loomer also claimed Haugh's deputy, Wendy Noble, had professional ties to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, a longtime critic of the Trump administration.

"I predict you are going to see some nonsense statement about some policy difference or something General Haugh wasn't doing, but we all know what happened," said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who sits on the intelligence and armed services committees. "Laura Loomer said it. She is the one who told Trump to fire him."

The White House has not issued an official explanation for the decision.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said the removal raises questions about the criteria used for national security appointments. "If decades of experience in uniform isn't enough to lead the N.S.A., but amateur isolationists can hold senior policy jobs at the Pentagon, then what exactly are the criteria for working on this administration's national security staff?" he said.

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said he worked closely with Haugh and saw no indications of disloyalty or underperformance. "I fear this is just the hourly installment in the Laura Loomer clown car aspect of this administration," Himes said.

Himes also raised concerns that the Trump administration may use the leadership change to separate the roles of NSA director and Cyber Command chief — historically held by a single military officer to ensure coordination between the two agencies.

Sen. King warned against leadership changes amid ongoing cyber threats. "Our country is under attack right now in cyberspace, and the president has just removed our top general from the field for no reason at the recommendation of someone who knows nothing about national security or even the job this general does," King said.

Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, former Cyber Command deputy, is now acting NSA director, The Washington Post reported. Sheila Thomas, former NSA executive director, is now acting deputy.