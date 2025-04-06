TikTok Remains Accessible in US

For at least another 75 days, iPhone users will still have access to TikTok through Apple's app store. The app also remains accessible to users in the U.S. The delayed shutdown of the app was first ordered by President Donald Trump on Jan. 20 over security concerns.

A deadline to force new ownership of the app for U.S. operations and remove Chinese ownership and influence broke apart this week, almost immediately after President Donald Trump announced his new round of "Liberation Day" tariffs.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday that a deal was close but now needs to be adjusted: "The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days."

The president said Chinese leaders were unhappy about the new round of tariffs and balked at the TikTok deal. "This proves that Tariffs are the most powerful Economic tool, and very important to our National Security!"

Reuters reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to Apple outlining the new arrangements and that the company was expected to follow the operational extension.

Reuters also reported that under terms of the latest proposed TikTok structure for U.S. operations, 50% of the U.S. business unit would be sold to new investors with no connection to China. Already, about 30% of TikTok is owned by U.S. based investors.