WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john bolton | iran | israel | benjamin netanyahu

Bolton to Newsmax: Iran Intimidated by Netanyahu

By    |   Wednesday, 28 August 2024 03:17 PM EDT

Iran is intimidated by the Israel government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, and worried about the consequences if it engages in retribution against Israel for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, said former U.S. ambassador John Bolton.

"Netanyahu will not be punished by the Biden administration," Bolton said Wednesday on Newsmax's "Newsline."

Netanyahu "won't be afraid of what they're going to do. And he may really hit Iran very hard, including their nuclear weapons program," Bolton said. "I think what we're seeing on the West Bank now is evidence that Israeli authorities are quite worried that Iran's sponsorship of terrorism extends not just to Hamas and Hezbollah and the Houthis and Shia militia in Iraq, but on the West Bank that they've set up terror networks there, maybe waiting until the appropriate moment and Israel doesn't wait for them to be hit first.

"They preempted against Hezbollah on Sunday, and I think this is a preemptive strike on the West Bank. And there could well be more."

The Iranian regime, Bolton said, "is putting its smiley face on now. I think they don't want to see anything that could cause the Biden administration to take strong action against them before the election," he said.

"So instead of showing what they really believe, they're just engaged in propaganda."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Iran is intimidated by the Israel government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, and worried about the consequences if it engages in retribution against Israel for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, said former U.S. ambassador John Bolton.
john bolton, iran, israel, benjamin netanyahu
268
2024-17-28
Wednesday, 28 August 2024 03:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved