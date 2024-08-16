WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: john bolton | kamala harris | iran | israel | mideast

John Bolton to Newsmax: Harris' Foreign Policy Likely 'Disastrous'

Friday, 16 August 2024 06:00 PM EDT

If she wins in November, Vice President Kamala Harris' foreign policy would likely be "disastrous," former national security adviser and former Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton told Newsmax Friday.

Bolton spoke to "American Agenda" Friday as tensions in the Middle East remain high ahead of a potential Iranian strike on Israel.

When asked how a Harris White House might handle foreign policy, Bolton said, "My guess would be because she doesn't have any experience in foreign policy other than whatever she's picked up in her time as vice president, that at least initially her policy would look a lot like the Biden administration's, which has been disastrous from the perspective of U.S. interests and those of our best friends in the region.

"I think this is something we're going to have to wait and hear, what Harris actually says her policy is. But if she does follow the Biden administration lead, it will not be good."

He went on to say that while Israel should have the latitude to destroy Hamas, "the real threat, of course, is in Iran, which has given these terrorist proxies all of their capabilities."

He added, "Somebody should be thinking about how to deal with the regime in Tehran. Certainly, the Biden administration hasn't had that view during its entire time in office."

The former ambassador to the U.N. also warned of the possibility a foreign actor might try to test the waters of a Harris presidency.

"Our adversaries know that when a new president comes in, there's always the time it takes to transition. That's a period of potential vulnerability for the U.S. And its allies," Bolton said.

"And particularly for somebody who's never really done anything appreciable on the world stage. They're going to want to see what what what she's made of."

Friday, 16 August 2024 06:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

