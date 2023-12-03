Bolton: Congress Must Support Ukraine or 'Russia Will Win'

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton this week called on Congress to “quickly” pass additional aid for Ukraine, warning that “Russia will win” if the U.S. doesn’t act.

Many congressional Republicans have come out against additional support for Ukraine. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, recently questioned “Why would we ever debate giving another dollar to Ukraine when our borders are wide open … and this administration refuses to do anything about it?”

“Ultimately, if we don’t help the Ukrainians out, ultimately Russia will win,” Bolton told radio host John Catsimatidis on Sunday in an interview on the WABC 770 AM show “Cats Roundtable,” adding, “I think we need to do a better job.”

Bolton said, “I think people in the House and the Senate should press Biden harder to develop a winning strategy with Ukraine, not just preventing Ukraine from losing, but figure out how Ukraine can win.”

He went on to say that “Ukrainians are worried about the possible loss of some American support. I hope we’re going to find a way to give them the additional military support they need.”

The former national security advisor added that the U.S. should “be very concerned about a Russian diplomatic offensive that tries to win over at the bargaining table when the Russian troops can’t win on the battlefield,” such as Russia permanently annexing eastern Ukraine.

“That could come at any time, so we need to be ready for that,” Bolton said.