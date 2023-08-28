John Bolton: Guilty Verdict Could Be 'Fatal' Blow to Trump

Former national security adviser and U.N. Ambassador John Bolton said that any guilty verdict rendered to former President Donald Trump could prove "fatal" to him winning in 2024, adding that even "MAGA Trumpers" wouldn't have an appetite for voting for a convicted felon.

Bolton made the comments in an interview with CNN on Monday. Bolton said that indictments are one thing to stir up Trump's base, but a conviction could prove different.

"I think if a jury convicts Trump, I think that could be fatal either to getting the nomination or certainly in November," Bolton said. "All of the other legal proceedings have either had no effect or, as you point out in this fundraising news, have benefited Trump. But I think a jury verdict of guilty is something very different.

"I think even a lot of MAGA Trumpers really don't want to elect a convicted felon president," Bolton added. "The argument has to be made to Republican voters, don't vote for somebody who may be a felon by the time we get to our convention."

Bolton also criticized the Republican candidates who vowed their support for Trump even if he were convicted. During last week's first GOP debate — sans Trump — six of the eight candidates raised their hand.

"I think that's a big mistake," Bolton said. "The greatest risk for the Republican party is to nominate Trump and have the Democrats nominate somebody other than Joe Biden, who rivals Trump in unpopularity."

Only former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchison refused endorsement of a convicted Trump.

Citing polls that find that many Americans do not want a Trump-Biden rematch, Bolton said, "I think if the Democrats nominated somebody else they'd have a much better chance against Trump."

Bolton was Trump's national security adviser from April 2018 through September 2019, a tenure that did not impress the former president.

"John Bolton, one of the dumbest people I've met in government and sadly, I've met plenty, states often that I respected, and even trusted, Vladimir Putin of Russia more than those in our Intelligence Agencies," Trump posted to social media two years ago.