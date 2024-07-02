Speaker Johnson: 'Desperate' Biden Turning on Justice System

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., warned that President Joe Biden is so desperate to remain in office, he's willing to "turn on the system of justice itself."

Johnson spoke after the Supreme Court ruled for the first time that former presidents have some immunity from prosecution, extending the delay in the Washington criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss and all but ending prospects the former president could be tried before the November election.

Biden, whose disastrous debate performance against Trump last week raised concerns about his ability to serve as president, then criticized the court's ruling in forceful remarks from the White House.

Johnson, during an appearance on Fox News, slammed Biden for his hyperbole about the court's ruling.

"What we're seeing tonight is despicable, and it is dangerous," Johnson said. "The president has been trying to undermine our legal system. First, they weaponized the Department of Justice to go after his chief political opponent, which of course is Donald Trump. And now when it doesn't work the way they planned it, the way they designed it, when the law gets in the way of what they're trying to do, now he's trying to undermine the Supreme Court itself.

"It truly is an unprecedented moment in American history. And it's at a dangerous time."

The speaker added that Biden's words were due to desperation.

"President Biden showed the country that he is unfit to continue to serve in office, he does not have the capacity and the mental acuity to do it," Johnson said. "And he's so desperate now that everybody has seen that, that he's willing to turn on the system of justice itself."

Johnson commended the justices for following "common sense and, of course, our Constitution as well."

"You have to have the president with the ability to make difficult decisions hourly, daily, and not be worried about rogue prosecutors going after them at some point in the future," the speaker said. "The President can't operate if he has that kind of Sword of Damocles hanging over his head and that's very simply what the court ruled today.

"It [the decision] should have been 9-0, it was only 6-3, and the liberal justices are playing along with this charade."