Speaker Mike Johnson: Court Ruling Victory for 'All Future Presidents'

By    |   Monday, 01 July 2024 12:38 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity is a victory for former President Donald Trump "and all future presidents."

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled for the first time that former presidents have some immunity from prosecution, extending the delay in the Washington criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss and all but ending prospects the former president could be tried before the November election.

In a historic 6-3 ruling, the justices returned Trump's case to the trial court to determine what is left of special counsel Jack Smith's indictment of Trump. The outcome means additional delay before Trump could face trial.

"Today’s ruling by the Court is a victory for former President Trump and all future presidents, and another defeat for President Biden’s weaponized Department of Justice and Jack Smith," Johnson said in a statement.

"The court clearly stated that presidents are entitled to immunity for their official acts. This decision is based on the obviously unique power and position of the presidency, and comports with the Constitution and common sense.

"As President Trump has repeatedly said, the American people, not President Biden’s bureaucrats, will decide the November 5th election."

Politics
