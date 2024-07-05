Biden's Labor Secretary Laughs Off 25th Amendment Talk

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su laughed off a question Friday about President Joe Biden's Cabinet members invoking the 25th Amendment as talk increases about Biden withdrawing from his re-election campaign.

A reporter asked Su, according to The Hill, "Has there been any conversation among the Cabinet members about invoking the 25th Amendment?"

Su laughed at the question, then said, "That's absurd."

The health of Biden, 81, the oldest-serving president in U.S. history, has come under intense scrutiny since his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump on June 27, when he looked confused, mumbled, lost his train of thought, and had a lack of facial animation.

Many high-profile Democrat donors and several liberal media outlets have encouraged Biden to withdraw from the race, but he has refused to do so.

On Thursday, a column in The New Yorker advised Democratic Party leaders to invoke the 25th Amendment, which was ratified in 1967 in the wake of the assassination of John F. Kennedy. In Section 4, whenever the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members notify Congress in a written declaration that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the vice president, in this case Kamala Harris, would become acting president.

"I will say that what we are talking about is recognizing that we are in a moment where … there's been incredible progress in the time that we've been here," Su said. "And we want to keep building on it … we cannot afford to go back, we cannot afford to reverse course."