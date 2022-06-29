Rep. Comer: Bidens' Business Dealings Probed If GOP Wins Midterms

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., says the recently released 2018 voicemail between Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden is "further proof" the president knew about his son's foreign business dealings — despite publicly claiming otherwise through the years.

If Republicans overtake the House in the November midterm elections, Comer promises the American people will get "answers about the Biden family's pattern of placing profit over country."

For that 2018 voicemail, which was provided to The Daily Mail, Joe referenced a New York Times story about Hunter's foreign dealings — presumably involving the Chinese oil giant CEFC — and then said Hunter "was good."

Assuming the recording is genuine, it would run in contrast to previous statements from then-candidate Joe, who in the wake of the FBI seizing Hunter's infamous laptop three years ago, has repeatedly stated he never talks business with his son.

But Comer, who's primed to lead the House Republicans' investigations in January — if they're the majority party — would like to challenge the Bidens' previous statements, under oath.

"Evidence continues to mount that Joe Biden is the 'Big Guy' and received a cut from his family's suspicious foreign business deals," Comer told The Daily Mail on Wednesday, in a statement.

"We've uncovered evidence revealing the co-mingling of Hunter and Joe Biden's finances and the voicemail unearthed recently is just further proof Joe Biden knew about his son's wheeling and dealing with foreign adversaries."

Comer continued: "We will continue to investigate the Biden family's shady business deals as more facts emerge. If Americans entrust Republicans with the majority, we will use the power of the gavel to get answers about the Biden family's pattern of placing profit over country to determine if President Biden is compromised by these deals."

Various media outlets have covered the hard-drive contents of Hunter Biden's seized laptop.

The Daily Mail previously disclosed that Hunter Biden used his family connections to land a million-dollar deal with a Chinese energy company.

A New York Times story from 2018 revealed that CEFC's chairman (Ye Jianming) had been arrested in China, and his top lieutenant (Patrick Ho) had been convicted in the U.S. for bribing African officials to help Iran skirt oil sanctions. During that time, it was also revealed that Ye met with Hunter at a Miami hotel in 2017 to discuss "a partnership to invest in American infrastructure and energy deals."

That second story, which connected Hunter to his Chinese business partners, apparently prompted Joe to leave the following message on Hunter's phone in 2018, via voicemail.

"Hey, pal, it's Dad. It's 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you.

"I thought the article released online, it's going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you're clear. And, anyway, if you get a chance give me a call. I love you."