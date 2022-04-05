Report: Hunter Biden Grand Jury Witness Asked to Identify 'the Big Guy' in Chinese Deal

A witness in the Hunter Biden grand jury proceedings was asked about Biden's deal with a Chinese energy conglomerate, along with the identity of "the big guy" during sworn testimony in Wilmington, Delaware, according to a New York Post report.

Citing the Post report, a source familiar with the grand jury's work says the question had been posed after the witness was shown a piece of evidence, which included the cryptic query of "10 held by H for the big guy?"

The line of grand-jury questioning follows up a separate New York Post report from October 2020 — which dropped just days before the presidential election battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden — when James Gilliar, a former business partner to Hunter Biden, outlined the proposed percentage distribution of equity in a company that was created as a joint venture with CEFC China Energy Co.

The identity of "the big guy" has yet to be publicly verified. However, back in October 2020, Tony Bobulinski, a US Navy veteran and former Hunter Biden business partner, maintained that Joe Biden was "the big guy."

Bobulinski added then: "I have heard Joe Biden say he has never discussed his dealings with Hunter. That is false."

Shortly after Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, Hunter Biden disclosed he was under investigation for "tax affairs."

The current Hunter Biden probe has since been expanded to possible acts of money laundering and the violation of lobbying laws, according to reports. Last week, the Washington Post confirmed that in 2017 and 2018, Hunter Biden and the president's brother, James Biden, controlled $4.8 million in payments from CEFC China.

In 2019, the FBI seized control of a Hunter Biden laptop left in a Delaware-based repair shop. The contents of the laptop have yet to be released to the public, in full; but last week, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., successfully included the hard-drive components of Hunter Biden's captured laptop into the Congressional Record.

And on Tuesday, Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax, "I think we need to take a very deep, in-depth look at that laptop," while wondering what information other countries could have on President Biden, through previous dealings with Hunter Biden.

"I think Hunter Biden is a national security threat here, so we definitely need to investigate this laptop," said Clyde. "We have authenticated it now. I mean, well, I mean, we knew a year and a half ago that this was a legitimate source of information.

"The Democrats and the big tech and in the elites and the left-wing media tried to hide this in October, uh, from the American people before the 2020 election," said Clyde, who also said he believes that President Biden is "very much involved" in Hunter's activities.

Back in October 2020, the Democrats were quick to minimize the impact of Hunter Biden's seized laptop, initially saying the New York Post's original reporting had been debunked, or was part of a Russian disinformation campaign, designed to discredit Joe Biden's presidential candidacy.

This week, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said President Biden was "confident that his son didn't break the law" and "confident that his family did the right thing."

In a televised discussion with ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos, Klain added: "But again, I want to just be really clear, these are actions by Hunter and his brother. ... They're private matters. They don't involve the president. And they certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in."

According to the New York Post, one former federal worker said they believe there's already sufficient evidence to build a conspiracy case against Hunter Biden and President Biden.

"I get that there's spin, but this is not a complex one," former Utah U.S. Attorney Brett Tolman told The Post.