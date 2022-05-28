Report: Daily Beast Apologizes for Calling Hunter Biden Laptop 'Stolen'

The Daily Beast apologized this week to the Delaware computer repairman who came into possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop for calling the device "stolen" in a December 2020 story.

According to the New York Post, the publication added an editor's note to the almost two-year-old story, apologizing for characterizing computer repair store owner John Paul Mac Isaac as "hacking" the device that was left at the Greenville, Delaware, store in April 2019 by President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

"An earlier version of this story mistakenly referred to Hunter Biden’s laptop as 'stolen.' We have removed that word, and we apologize to Mr. Mac Isaac for the error," the Post reported the editor’s note saying.

The laptop contained a trove of information, now verified as authentic by the New York Times, that eventually led to an investigation of the younger Biden for tax fraud and could end up implicating his father, who was elected president in 2020.

Initial reports about the contents of the laptop by the New York Post, however, were labeled "Russian disinformation" by Biden campaign officials, most mainstream media outlets, and a letter from 51 intelligence community members.

"After fighting to reveal the truth, all I want now is for the rest of the country to know that there was a collective and orchestrated effort by social and mainstream media to block a real story with real consequences for the nation," the 45-year-old Mac Isaac told The Post after filing a lawsuit against several media outlets, including the Daily Beast; Rep. Adam Schiff; D-Calif.; and others for defamation. "This was collusion led by 51 former pillars in the intelligence community and backed by words and actions of a politically motivated (Department of Justice) and FBI. I want this lawsuit to reveal that collusion and, more importantly, who gave the marching orders."

According to the Times' March report, the contents of the device document some of his business dealings with Ukraine and China and include some information that could implicate President Biden in selling access while he was a sitting vice president under former President Barack Obama.

As a result of the backlash coming from the laptop’s data and its potential impact on Biden’s presidency, Mac Isaac said that he had to close his business and has been harassed for more than 18 months since the story broke in the Post.

"Twitter initially labeled my action hacking, so for the first day after my information was leaked, I was bombarded with hate mail and death threats revolving around the idea that I was a hacker, a thief and a criminal," Mac Isaac told the Post after filing the suit earlier this month.

"Without any intel, the head of the intel committee (Schiff) decided to share with CNN and its viewers a complete and utter lie," Mac Isaac said in a Post story May 3. "A lie issued in the protection of a preferred presidential candidate."

