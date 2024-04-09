Border Union to Newsmax: WH Lying About Securing Border

The president of the National Border Patrol Council, Brandon Judd, took issue on Newsmax with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that from the "first day" in office, President Joe Biden had proposed "comprehensive immigration" policies, but Republicans "got in the way."

Judd, speaking with "American Agenda" on Monday, replied, "What's really frustrating about that is all you have to do is look at what they proposed. They proposed amnesty. They were not talking about any border security measures. It was all about legalizing those people that were here in the country illegally. They have never proposed anything that would give us any sort of semblance of control on the border."

Judd added that when the Biden administration alludes to or suggests anything to do with "amnesty, you're just inviting more people to cross our borders illegally."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com