Tags: karine jean pierre | biden | immigration | border

Border Union to Newsmax: WH Lying About Securing Border

By    |   Tuesday, 09 April 2024 05:42 PM EDT

The president of the National Border Patrol Council, Brandon Judd, took issue on Newsmax with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that from the "first day" in office, President Joe Biden had proposed "comprehensive immigration" policies, but Republicans "got in the way."

Judd, speaking with "American Agenda" on Monday, replied, "What's really frustrating about that is all you have to do is look at what they proposed. They proposed amnesty. They were not talking about any border security measures. It was all about legalizing those people that were here in the country illegally. They have never proposed anything that would give us any sort of semblance of control on the border."

Judd added that when the Biden administration alludes to or suggests anything to do with "amnesty, you're just inviting more people to cross our borders illegally."

Tuesday, 09 April 2024 05:42 PM
