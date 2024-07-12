Pew Poll: Voters See Biden, Trump as 'Embarrassing'

A new Pew Research poll shows six in 10 voters describe both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as “embarrassing.”
Trump leads Biden in the poll, 44% to 40%, conducted after Biden’s disastrous debate performance. Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. polled at 15%.
Only 24% of voters said Biden was “mentally sharp” compared to 58% of voters who believed Trump was mentally sharp. The share of voters who described Biden as mentally sharp has dropped six points since January.
Nearly two thirds of voters, 64%, described Trump as mean spirited, while 63% said both Biden and Trump were “embarrassing.”
A third or more of each candidate’s supporters — 37% of Biden supporters and 33% of Trump supporters — say their own candidate is embarrassing.
Trump leads Biden in voters older than 30, while Biden leads Trump overwhelmingly in people under 30.
Trump leads Biden among white voters, 50% to 36% while Biden has a wide lead over Trump among Black voters, 64% to 13%. Kennedy polls at 21% among Black voters. Biden and Trump are tied with Hispanic voters at 36% with Kennedy at 24%. Biden also leads Trump with Asian voters, 47% to 29% with 19% backing Kennedy.
The poll found 88% of 2020 Trump voters are supporting him again, compared to 79% of 2020 Biden.
Overall, voters are dissatisfied with the race. The poll found 87% of voters say the campaign does not make them feel proud of the country, 76% say it is not focused on important policy debates and 68% say the campaign is too negative.
A majority of voters, 53% said they would be in favor of replacing Biden and Trump with different candidates, up from 49% in April. The shift has come entirely among Biden supporters. Trump supporters are less likely to favor replacing both candidates than they were in April.
Currently, 71% of Biden supporters say that if they had the ability to decide the major party candidates for the 2024 election, they would replace both Biden and Trump. A quarter say they would keep Biden and replace Trump. In April, a smaller majority of Biden supporters (62%) favored replacing both Biden and Trump.
Among Trump supporters, by contrast, the share who would replace both candidates has declined, from 35% to 26%. The share who wants to keep both candidates on the ballot has risen from 27% to 39%.
The survey was conducted from July 1 to July 7, 2024. A total of 9,424 panelists responded out of 12,207 who were sampled. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 9,424 respondents is plus or minus 1.3 percentage points.
