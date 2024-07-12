RNC's Tommy Pigott to Newsmax: Trump 'Dominating' Battleground States

Polling shows a "solid movement" toward Donald Trump across the map, giving him a "dominating lead in battleground states," Republican National Committee communications leader Tommy Pigott told Newsmax on Friday.

In an interview on "Wake Up America," Pigott said the former president is "expanding the electoral map."

"We're seeing that solid movement towards President Trump across the board," he said, with "a 70% chance of winning."

"His lead is especially pronounced in the battleground states. He is expanding the electoral map," Pigott said. "He is competitive in states like Virginia. He's going to New York. And the Democrats in New York are worried about New York being competitive. Deep blue New York that shows President Trump has the momentum. And on top of all of this, President Trump has eliminated Joe Biden's cash-on-hand advantage."

Yet Pigott said for the rest of the race, "we're pedal to the metal. We're taking nothing for granted."

"We are going to fight … all the way up until Election Day to make sure we get every single Republican vote out to the polls possible, to make sure that we win … as big a margin as possible," he said.

Pigott also revealed that at next week's RNC convention in Milwaukee, there will be "a celebration of Trump" and the Republican Party showing "Republicans more unified than ever."

But he pointed out, "the real stars at the convention are every day Americans that have been both helped when President Trump was in office, but also hurt by Joe Biden."

"This convention is about the forgotten men and women of America," Pigott said. "It's about those men and women that have been left behind by Joe Biden, the Democrats, on purpose, deliberately, because they want to go to the far left and special interests."

