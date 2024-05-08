Biden Campaign Launches $14M Advertising Push

President Joe Biden's campaign announced Wednesday that it's spending $14 million in new advertising dollars across the nation's battleground states, including advertising that will attack former President Donald Trump's efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

"Healthcare should be a basic right," Biden says in the Obamacare ad, reports NBC News. "Folks, he's coming for your healthcare, and we're not going to let that happen."

The spending will include seven figures through television, digital, and radio advertising this month to target minority voters, and comes after a $30 million ad campaign was launched in competitive states after the president's State of the Union address in March.

The campaign is tapping into its fundraising advantage over Trump to flood battleground states with staffers on the ground and advertising.

Biden's reelection campaign has been focusing on protecting abortion rights and healthcare, with his campaign holding the view that Trump's attacks on Obamacare have become a vulnerability for him.

The administration announced in January that 20 million people signed on for insurance through the Obamacare marketplaces this year.

Biden has also touted recent healthcare moves, including capping insulin prices at $35 a month for senior citizens.

Trump said last month he does not want to repeal the Affordable Care Act and said he will instead improve it, making it "much better than it is right now and much less expensive for you."

The Biden campaign is hitting core states this month and said it is using its successful fundraising push to extend its state operations.

"By the end of this month, we will have at least 200 offices and 500 staff," said Dan Kanninen, director of battleground states for the campaign, claiming that the Trump campaign has "virtually no presence in most of the battleground states," which the former president's camp denied.

"The premise that we don't have paid staff in the battleground states is flatly false," Karoline Leavitt, Trump's national press secretary, said last month.

"We have paid staffers and volunteer-powered field programs in every battleground state and they are expanding daily," she said in a statement. "We don't announce every organizational move in the media, because we aren't a losing campaign in need of manufactured momentum like Joe Biden."