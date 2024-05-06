Election Watchdog Group's First Ad Goes Viral

The Fair Election Fund's first ad went viral on X over the weekend, getting 3 million views in less than 48 hours.

The new watchdog election group is pledging to spend more than $5 million to expose fraud and abuse still occurring in the election system, with the majority of its budget devoted to paying whistleblowers — including election workers, organizers, and concerned citizens who have witnessed fraud — for their stories.

In the spot, which launched Saturday, the group says "elections are the bedrock of our American experiment."

"It's part of our core, but we can only have confidence in the result if there is trust in the process," a female voice says. "Across the country there are real cases of fraud and abuses of the system that have eroded our trust."

The ad, currently appearing on various digital platforms, mentions efforts by the Biden administration to register voters who some have warned could lead to illegal immigrants and ineligible voters registering, as well as cities nationwide that have pushed to allow noncitizens to vote.

Concerns about the lack of voter identification in some areas of the U.S., efforts to limit voter ID, and concerns about ballot-drop boxes, mail-in ballots and other potential election system vulnerabilities also were highlighted in the ad.

"The reason why our elections still lack the integrity Americans deserve is because those on the front lines fear they will lose their livelihoods for speaking out against those in power – not anymore," an official familiar with the effort said in a press release.

"This initiative will ensure those who come forward to expose fraud and abuse in our elections system will be compensated and protected. This $5 million fund will shine a light on the corruption, stop it, and restore trust with the American public."

All claims will be verified by Fair Election Fund's team of election law attorneys, the group said.

Whistleblowers willing to speak out can share their stories at TheFairElectionFund.com.

On Saturday, tech entrepreneur and free speech advocate Elon Musk reposted the election watchdog group's introductory ad to his 182 million followers on the social media platform X, which he owns.

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake also reposted the group's ad and encouraged those who work in the state's elections to come forward.

"Work in Maricopa County elections or in Arizona elections?" Lake wrote. "Have you seen fraud? Report it and be eligible for a reward. It's time to secure elections for all Americans."

In addition to reposting the ad, Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik said, "AMAZING Please pass this on and help spread the word!"