New Ad Targets Trump Family Separation Policy

The Biden campaign on Tuesday will launch a digital ad to remind Latino voters of former President Donald Trump's family separation policy at the border, which resulted in nearly 4,000 children being taken from their parents, Axios reported.

The ad, called Ripped Apart, intertwines video of Trump making anti-immigrant remarks with the cries of children who were separated from their parents.

The ad, which comes as immigration has become one of the top issues for voters this election season, highlights Biden's efforts to reunite families.

"If Trump is re-elected, the chaos and cruelty we saw in his first term is the floor: he'll go even further to attack and demonize immigrants, while doing nothing to address the real issues plaguing our broken immigration system," Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez said in a statement.

The separation policy, which was formally announced six years ago, was a key moment in the Trump administration that turned public opinion against him, according to Axios. Trump reversed course a month later.

Families were separated as border authorities carried out a "zero tolerance" policy that required adults to be criminally prosecuted for crossing the border illegally.

That meant children who had crossed the border with their parents were taken into government custody and, due to faulty tracking systems, many were separated from their parents for months.

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that Biden's reversal of Trump's immigration policies "has created an unprecedented immigration, humanitarian, and national security crisis on our southern border and has led to [the] highest rates of human trafficking on record."