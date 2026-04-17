Pope Urges Young People to Resist Temptation of Corruption in Big Mass in Cameroon

Pope Leo XIV urged Cameroon's young people on Friday to resist the temptation of corruption and instead work to serve the common good as he celebrated a Mass before thousands of people in one of the largest expected turnouts of his 11-day, four-nation Africa journey.

Leo traveled to the port city of Douala, Cameroon's financial and economic hub, on a day dedicated to encouraging the country's youth. Later Friday back in the capital, Youande, Leo has an appointment with students, professors, and administrators at the Catholic University of Central Africa.

Popes have often used such encounters, especially in the developing world, to rally young people to persevere in the face of poverty, corruption and other challenges.

The big field in front of the Japoma sports stadium was bursting with people singing, swaying and dancing as an announcer shouted "Habemus Papam!" (We have a pope!). The Latin phrase is used to announce the election of a new pope but in this case joyfully announced Leo's arrival at the field.

The crowd cheered when Leo emerged in his open-sided popemobile, with waves of young people running alongside him trying to keep up as he looped through the crowd. Some had spent the night on the ground, battling mosquitoes, to be in place for the late morning Mass, but said they were willing to make the sacrifice for the pope.

"I wanted to offer this effort to the pope, to show him that what he is doing and what he wants to accomplish should truly come to life," said Alex Nzumo, who arrived at the Mass on crutches.

The Vatican had predicted some 600,000 people would turn out for the liturgy. But by the end of the Mass, the Vatican quoted local organizers as saying about 120,000 attended.

In his homily, delivered in French and English, Leo cited the Biblical story of Jesus' multiplication of loaves in urging young people to "multiply your talents through the faith, perseverance, and friendship."

"Be the first faces and hands that bring the bread of life to your neighbors, providing them with the food of wisdom and deliverance from all that does not nourish them, but rather obscures good desires and robs them of their dignity," he said.

He urged them to look beyond the poverty and disillusionment many experience and instead look to the future with hope.

"Do not give in to distrust and discouragement," he said. "Do not forget that your people are even richer than this land, for your treasure lies in your values: faith, family, hospitality and work."

"Do not let yourselves be corrupted by temptations that waste your energies and do not serve the progress of society," he said.

With a population of 29 million, Cameroon is an overwhelmingly young country, where the median age is 18. Catholics represent about 29% of the population, and the country is a major source of growth and priestly vocations for the church.

Leo has already offered words of encouragement to Cameroon's youth, including in his opening speech to President Paul Biya — at 93 the world's oldest leader. In the speech, Leo demanded the "chains of corruption" in Cameroon be broken and said Cameroon's youth represent the future and hope of the country.

But with Biya in power since 1982, Cameroon perhaps represents the most dramatic example of the tension between Africa's youth and the continent's many aging leaders.

Despite being an oil-producing country experiencing modest economic growth, young people say the benefits have not trickled down beyond the elites.

"Of course, when unemployment and social exclusion persist, frustration can lead to violence," Leo warned in his opening address to Biya and government authorities earlier this week. "Investing in the education, training, and entrepreneurship of young people is, therefore, a strategic choice for peace. It is the only way to curb the outflow of wonderful talent to other parts of the world."

According to World Bank data, the unemployment rate in Cameroon stands at 3.5%, but 57% of the labor force aged 18 to 35 works in informal employment.

The dire economic outlook in Cameroon has led to significant brain drain and has strained an already understaffed health sector, as many doctors and nurses are leaving the country for more lucrative jobs in Europe and North America.

In 2023, about a third of doctors who graduated from medical school in Cameroon left the country, according to the Ministry of Higher Education.

Growing frustration over Biya's record and long-term rule intensified during last October's tense presidential election, in which Biya secured an eighth consecutive term.

When Cameroon's main opposition candidate, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, contested the result of the poll, deadly protests erupted throughout the country.