Biden Summons Cabinet for First Time in 11 Months

President Joe Biden summoned his Cabinet on Friday for a meeting for the first time in 11 months.

Biden plans to direct his Cabinet to speed up their efforts to implement his agenda as time is running out on his presidency, Axios said. Items on the agenda include implementing clean tax credits, infrastructure improvements, and confirming federal judges.

"He will direct his Cabinet to get as much work done as possible — whether that is moving funding out the door, announcing new programs or policies or delivering on programs and policies we have already announced," a White House official told CNN. "He will be clear about making sure we show the American people what the Biden-Harris administration has delivered for them. He will tell his Cabinet to bring to him directly any hurdles or obstacles they are facing to get things done."

First Lady Jill Biden will be appearing at the meeting to provide an update on the White House's initiative on women's health research, Axios said.

The Biden administration is also looking at brokering a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel that releases the hostages, though administration officials told CNN they don't believe a deal will be reached before Biden leaves office.

In July, CNN reported Biden conducted pre-scripted meetings with his top Cabinet secretaries.

Speaking to sources with direct knowledge, the outlet said that Cabinet officials were asked to submit questions and key talking points they planned to discuss with Biden to White House aides, prior to any meeting.