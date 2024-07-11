WATCH TV LIVE

CNN Report: Biden Cabinet Meetings Were Prescripted

Thursday, 11 July 2024 04:48 PM EDT

President Joe Biden conducted pre-scripted meetings with his top Cabinet secretaries, according to a CNN report published Thursday.

Speaking to sources with direct knowledge, the outlet said that Cabinet officials would asked to submit questions and key talking points they planned to discuss with Biden to White House aides, prior to any meeting.

"The entire display is kind of an act," one of the sources said. "They would come and say, 'Hey, the president is going to call on you about 25 minutes in and ask this question. What are the bullet points you'll respond with?"

An additional source told CNN that when Biden is present at Cabinet meeting they are "not free-wheeling, and pretty well-orchestrated," and that the meetings themselves are not common. One Cabinet member told the outlet they were unaware of Biden's mental and physical decline due to the infrequency of meetings.

CNN also noted that the last full Cabinet meeting was in October. Members of a president's Cabinet include the vice president and the secretaries of the 15 primary executive departments.

Following Biden's poor debate performance, many Democrats have been scrambling to find delicate ways of removing him from his reelection campaign as the president continues to bleed support from within his own party. High profile Democrats both in and outside of government have called on Biden to step down including David Axelrod, Michael Moore, James Carville, and George Clooney.

One top Democrat who spoke with the outlet regarding Biden's top advisors said that any concern or criticism about Biden is not permitted. "Everyone who expresses any level of suspicion or contrary views? They call everyone and they beat the s*** out of them and say — stay on message."

