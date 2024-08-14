Report: Biden Still Angry With Pelosi, Obama

President Joe Biden remains bitter over how he was replaced atop the Democratic Party's national ticket, Politico reported.

Biden's anger is most directed at former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the move to replace the president as the party's nominee to run against former President Donald Trump.

The president also is "frustrated" that former President Barack Obama did not speak to him directly about ending his reelection campaign, and "miffed" at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Politico reported Wednesday.

Biden on July 21 announced he was ending his campaign for a second White House term.

His disastrous June 27 debate performance against Trump convinced Pelosi that Biden could not be reelected and motivated her to "orchestrate an unprecedented mutiny against not only a sitting president of her own party, but also someone who had been a friend for decades," according to Politico.

Biden views Pelosi as "ruthless" and willing to set aside long-term relationships in order to keep her party in power and prevent a second Trump administration, one senior White House official told the outlet.

"That's who she has always been," the person added.

Although the president has told his closest aides and associates that he's coming to terms with his decision to end his reelection bid, he harbors resentment over how he was pushed off the ticket.

But he also has said he grudgingly respects Pelosi's actions.

"She did what she had to do" in order to give Democrats the best chance to win in November, Biden told one person, adding that Pelosi "cares about the party," not about feelings.

Biden and Pelosi have not spoken since the president announced he was exiting the race.

Biden also is upset Obama, his friend and former boss, did not call him directly to voice his concerns about the campaign after the debate.

Obama did not "try to stir up a movement to dislodge Biden from the top of the ticket, but he also didn't quell one, much to the dismay of some of those closest to Biden," sources told Politico.

As for Schumer, Biden spoke to the majority leader the day he dropped out. Although not as angry with Schumer as he is with Pelosi and Obama, the president was miffed that the Senate leader took part in applying pressure to leave the race.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.