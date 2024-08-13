WATCH TV LIVE

Biden: Harris Is Not Progressive

By    |   Tuesday, 13 August 2024 04:34 PM EDT

Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday, President Joe Biden dismissed the idea that Vice President Kamala Harris leans farther left than he does.

When asked by Fox News' Peter Doocy, "How much more progressive is Vice President Kamala Harris than you as a candidate in the general [election]?" Biden responded, "The issues we've worked on together have made big progress economically.

"No one calls what we did on infrastructure progressive. It's a good policy."

During a Monday "conversation" on X with owner Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump called Harris far more progressive than Biden.

"Our country is becoming a very dangerous place, and she is a radical-left San Francisco liberal," Trump said.

Prior to the deletion of the ranking last month, the congressional voting tracking site GovTrack had ranked Harris as 2019's most liberal U.S. senator. Harris even surpassed self-professed Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

When pressed on Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters there is "no daylight" between Biden and Harris.

"What I can speak to is the last 3 1/2 years. We have less than six months now of this administration and how much the vice president was a critical partner in getting the big pieces, historic pieces, done. The heavy lifting," she told reporters during a press briefing.

"She's going to lay out her vision. But again, they've been aligned. You know? They've been aligned for the past 3 1/2 years. There's not been any daylight."

Biden also said he would attend Trump's inauguration if the former president were to win in November.

"I have good manners, not like him," he said.

