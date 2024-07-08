Republicans Weigh 25th Amendment Vote Against Biden

House Republicans are considering a resolution calling for the invocation of the 25th Amendment to remove President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance June 27, Politico reported.

The resolution would be like one Democrats passed against former President Donald Trump after the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The 25th Amendment lays out presidential succession and allows the vice president and the president's Cabinet to declare the president is unable to discharge his duties.

The 2021 House resolution passed 223-205 and called for then-Vice President Mike Pence to declare Trump "incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exercise powers as acting president."

Pence rejected the call, leading to Trump's second impeachment, of which he was acquitted.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., also proposed a resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in "inherent contempt" for his refusal to hand over tapes of Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

Luna's resolution would call for a fine of $10,000 per day until the tapes are turned over. Garland has refused, releasing only a transcript of the interview, because Biden asserted executive privilege. The White House said Republicans want the tapes only for political reasons. In his report, Hur cited Biden's "memory issues."

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer demanded Sunday that White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor agree to an interview regarding possible efforts in helping the Biden family businesses and questioned the doctor's medical judgment concerning the president.

In a letter to O'Connor, Comer wrote: "After a concerning debate performance by President Biden … journalists have rushed to report on what Americans have seen plainly for years: the President appears unwell."

Comer wants to question O'Connor on why he never recommended Biden undergo cognitive testing.