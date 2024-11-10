Jordan Spars With CNN's Bash Over DOJ, Border, Elections

News anchor Dana Bash was not satisfied with House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan's answers to her questions regsrding all matters Donald Trump.

Throughout the entirety of Jordan's sit-down interview on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, Bash pressed Jordan on a series of questions, but with each response the Ohio congressman gave, Bash appeared unsatisfied, with quick shifts to the next topic.

The interview began with Bash asking Jordan about a letter he sent to special counsel Jack Smith requesting he preserve the records regarding his prosecution of President-elect Trump. Bash pressed Jordan if this request was about an investigation and retribution.

Jordan replied, "I've been trying to stop retribution for the last four —"

But Bash cut off the congressman: "OK, I'm going to get into that in one second. I promise."

Jordan pressed through, though, insisting that he sent the letter because he and Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., wanted "the facts" about the case into Trump.

Bash then turned to the question of retribution by way of Trump. "You also lead the Weaponization of the Federal Government subcommittee," Bash prompted Jordan. "Trump has repeatedly threatened to prosecute [President] Joe Biden, [Vice President] Kamala Harris, [former President] Barack Obama, [former Arizona Rep.] Liz Cheney, [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, [California Sen.-elect] Adam Schiff, Gen. [Mark] Milley, [Manhattan DA] Alvin Bragg, and that's just some of the people he has talked about. Do you support him using the Justice Department to go after the people who disagreed with him?"

"He didn't do it his first term," Jordan replied.

"Right, but this is his second," Bash responded.

"What I support," Jordan added, "is stopping this lawfare, stopping this political targeting, political case. We all know the [Fulton County District Attorney] Fani Willis case, the Alvin Bragg case, and the Jack Smith cases were all driven by politics. The American people understood it. [That's] why we had this overwhelming win for President Trump. So I'm against the retribution, against the Justice Department saying if you're a mom, dad showing up at a school board meeting, we're going to investigate you."

The interview grew more tense when the interview shifted to immigration. Bash began with how Trump was going to implement a mass deportation.

Jordan stated that a process would begin with illegal migrants who have already committed crimes in the United States: "1.3 million have been in front of a judge and said, 'No, you're not entitled to stay here, you need to be removed.'"

Bash pressed Jordan on Trump's campaign promise to remove the sizeable majority of illegal migrants, which she pinned Trump as saying ranged from "15 to 20 million."

Jordan replied, "we will see," but noted that such an endeavor for mass deportation would begin with illegal migrants who committed crimes.

Finally, Bash tried to elicit a reaction from Jordan regarding the 2024 election.

"Let's talk about the election because in the run-up to the election, even on election night itself, Donald Trump baselessly accused Democrats of cheating. As soon as the results started to come in and showed them going his way, he stopped. Silence. Nothing about that. I haven't seen you or your colleagues claiming any election irregularities, no rampant voting fraud this time. It seems to me that Republicans claim voting fraud and election integrity when you lose and not when you win," Bash stated.

"No," Jordan replied flatly. "I mean, again, as I said before, this election, I think, was the greatest political comeback we've ever seen. He did something that even [former President] Teddy Roosevelt couldn't do, for goodness sake."

Bash then pressed Jordan on the 2020 election that some Republicans have called stolen. However, Jordan insisted that the polling for Republicans in the 2020 and 2024 elections was consistent and that the Democrats' numbers were lower due to how they ran their campaign.

"Turns out when you tell people 'Oh, you're a fascist, racist, deplorable garbage,' they don't like that, and when you use lawfare to go after their candidate, they don't like that either. On top of the economy, the prices, the inflation, that's why they voted for President Trump," Jordan stated.