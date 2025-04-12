WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: wildfires | drought | colorado | texas | new mexico | arizona | nws

Amid Drought, Millions Face 'Critical' Wildfire Risk

By    |   Saturday, 12 April 2025 02:28 PM EDT

The National Weather Service has warned of "critical" wildfire danger through Sunday impacting Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas, Newsweek reported.

High air temperatures and continuing drought conditions across the region have combined to lead the NWS to issue red flag fire warnings in those states.

A recent weather service information statement pointed out drought conditions that developed in early March and have not abated. Government weather forecasters wrote about conditions initially affecting Southern California, Southern Nevada, Central New Mexico, and Southern Arizona: "Warm temperatures, high winds and low relative humidities are aggravating drought conditions and leading to critical fire weather."

The current drought danger map shows the areas now experiencing "extreme" and "exceptional" drought conditions that extend through Texas and almost reach the shores of the Gulf.

Dry timber and grassland areas are prime for wildfires and need only a small spark or lightning strike to get fires going, according to meteorologists.

The abbreviated short-range outlook for the region is for "[e]levated and critical fire weather conditions forecast for the Southern Plains and parts of the Southwest Saturday and Sunday."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The National Weather Service has warned of "critical" wildfire danger through Sunday impacting Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas, Newsweek reported.
wildfires, drought, colorado, texas, new mexico, arizona, nws
182
2025-28-12
Saturday, 12 April 2025 02:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved