Amid Drought, Millions Face 'Critical' Wildfire Risk

The National Weather Service has warned of "critical" wildfire danger through Sunday impacting Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas, Newsweek reported.

High air temperatures and continuing drought conditions across the region have combined to lead the NWS to issue red flag fire warnings in those states.

A recent weather service information statement pointed out drought conditions that developed in early March and have not abated. Government weather forecasters wrote about conditions initially affecting Southern California, Southern Nevada, Central New Mexico, and Southern Arizona: "Warm temperatures, high winds and low relative humidities are aggravating drought conditions and leading to critical fire weather."

The current drought danger map shows the areas now experiencing "extreme" and "exceptional" drought conditions that extend through Texas and almost reach the shores of the Gulf.

Dry timber and grassland areas are prime for wildfires and need only a small spark or lightning strike to get fires going, according to meteorologists.

The abbreviated short-range outlook for the region is for "[e]levated and critical fire weather conditions forecast for the Southern Plains and parts of the Southwest Saturday and Sunday."