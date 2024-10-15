Jordan to Newsmax: The Left Is Now the 'Party of Censorship'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, voiced criticism of the Democratic Party, labeling them the "party of censorship" in an interview on Newsmax while highlighting concerns over free speech and government overreach.

During a Tuesday appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Jordan, a leading figure in congressional investigations into government actions, described the left as the "party of censorship." He emphasized that the fight to protect free speech has united individuals from across the political spectrum.

During the interview, Jordan was asked about the potential outcomes of the committee's ongoing investigations, particularly as the year nears its end. He confirmed that a report is likely, noting that it is standard practice for the committee to release reports on key issues, including immigration, government weaponization, and censorship.

"That's typically how we've done dozens of reports we've released this year," Jordan said. "We're working on that as we speak."

Jordan responded critically to the left's actions when asked if the investigation had uncovered anything unexpected.

"Well, we've learned that this is frightening, what the left is up to," he said. "I mean, whether it's turning agencies against their political opponents, whether it's using the federal government, working with Big Tech to censor your political opponents."

"Did you ever think you would see Donald Trump, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard on the same team?" Jordan asked rhetorically, pointing out that this unusual coalition resulted from the shared concern over free speech rights. "They're on the same team because the left is now the party of censorship. They're trying to restrict our First Amendment liberties," he added.

Jordan recalled a House hearing where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified about censorship's dangers despite his criticism for inviting a Democrat presidential candidate to speak.

Jordan defended his decision, saying, "I invited him in, as well as Tulsi Gabbard, Matt Taibbi, and Michael Shellenberger… because they care about free speech rights." He praised these figures for their testimony and highlighted RFK Jr.'s remark during the hearing: "When you look at history, it is never the good guys who are for censorship. It is always the bad guys."

Jordan concluded by emphasizing the significance of this coalition, which he believes is crucial for defending liberties. He expressed confidence that the reports produced by his committee will have a lasting impact on the political landscape, particularly in the fight to preserve free speech, with former "President Donald Trump leading the charge."

