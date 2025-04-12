California Fugitive Accused in Killing of Mexico Officer

A convicted murderer who escaped from California custody in December is now accused of fatally shooting a police commander in Mexico during an attempted arrest, according to U.S. and Mexican authorities, NBC News reported.

Cesar Hernandez, 34, had been serving an 80-year-to-life sentence for a 2019 first-degree murder conviction in Los Angeles County when he escaped custody on Dec. 2. Authorities say he fled during a court appearance in Delano, California, where he was facing new charges after allegedly manufacturing a weapon and possessing drugs while incarcerated.

Video footage captured Hernandez running unrestrained across an empty field, absent of shackles or handcuffs. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Hernandez likely used a homemade key to free himself before punching a correctional officer and fleeing through an open gate in the courthouse’s transfer parking lot.

On Friday, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) released a flyer confirming Hernandez is now accused of killing a Mexican State Citizen Security Forces agent. The incident occurred on Wednesday as Mexican authorities attempted to apprehend him.

The flyer described Hernandez as “dangerous,” armed, and prone to violent behavior.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed the victim was Mexico Police Commander Abigail Esparza Reyes. According to the agency, its personnel were present in the area at the time of the shooting but did not take part in the incident. U.S. personnel reportedly rendered aid to Reyes before she died of her injuries.

“Those who commit violence against law enforcement officers will be held accountable,” the agency said in a statement.

Authorities have offered a $35,000 reward for information leading to Hernandez’s capture.

Hernandez had been in the custody of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) before his escape. A CDCR spokesperson confirmed an active investigation involving Hernandez in Tijuana but declined to provide further comment.

The U.S. Marshals Service is coordinating with Mexican authorities as the manhunt continues.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts to come forward.