Rep. Jordan: Special Counsel Weiss to Testify Oct. 18

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Sunday stated that the special counsel appointed in the Hunter Biden case, David Weiss, will testify before the House on Oct. 18.

Speaking on Fox News on Sunday, Jordan said, "David Weiss has committed to come in front of the committee on Oct. 18, so we can look forward to that."

During his appearance, Jordan laid out evidence of a nexus from President Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden, who from 2014 to 2019, according to his lawyer George Mesires, sat on the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings.

"You can boil this" question of President Joe Biden's alleged corruption "down to the Burisma situation," Jordan added. "Burisma, I think, captures it all. Hunter Biden gets put on the board; gets paid a lot of money. Fact No. 2: He wasn't qualified to be on the board. Fact No. 3: The Burisma executives asked him, 'Can you help us with the pressure we are facing?' Fact No. 4: Joe Biden gets [Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin] fired — leverages American tax dollars to accomplish that.

"And then what does the [Attorney General Merrick] Garland Justice Department do?" Jordan asked. "They try to sweep it under the rug, so much so that they allowed the statute of limitations to lapse for the most serious ... felony tax concerns Hunter Biden had in 2014 and 2015. They let it lapse because those were the years that dealt with the Burisma income."

Meanwhile, as Jordan plans for potential testimony from Weiss, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has scheduled President Biden's first impeachment inquiry hearing for September 28th.



The development came as the White House called on the "media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies."



But, according to the New York Post's reporting, this appears to be inaccurate. The Post reports that an FBI whistleblower has alleged that then-Vice President Biden "pushed for Shokin's ouster because he was investigating gas company Burisma." The whistleblower also suggested that "Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky claimed he had 'bribed' the Bidens for $5 million each — partly to get Shokin fired."