Rep. Jordan: Heading Toward Garland Impeachment

If the facts play out, we'll head for an impeachment of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Sunday.

Speaking with Fox News's Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," Jordan insisted that if "facts" regarding corruption within Justice Department keep "piling up," then the House will move toward impeachment proceedings of Garland. Jordan made the comment before insisting that an impeachment may even ascend to "the president himself."

"Are you moving to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland?" Bartiromo asked.

"This is the question for the full conference," Jordan insisted. "But ... the speaker has been very clear; Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy [R-Calif.] has said if we have to go to an impeachment inquiry, we will, in fact, do that."

"It sure looks like now," Jordan continued, "based on the evidence that keeps piling up, based on what Sen. [Chuck] Grassley [R-Iowa] released this week with the [FD-1023] form, what we heard from the whistleblowers this past week, and the conflicting statements from the Justice Department, sure looks like we're moving in that direction at a pretty quick pace.

"One thing I do know is if you head down this road, it completely consumes Congress ... but if that's where we need to go because that's what the facts say, and that's what our constitutional duty is, then we will, of course, move in that direction."

When prompted by an article from the Federalist that dropped Friday, "Revelations About Biden's $10 Million Ukraine Bribery Scheme Warrant Impeachment," Jordan responded, "Well, we may" impeach President Joe Biden. "That may be the question too. It may not be about the attorney general so much, although I think there's important things there; it could be more about the president himself.

"Again, that's why Chairman [James] Comer, [R-Ky.], is going to continue to pursue his investigation. He's looking to get Hunter Biden's business partner, Devon Archer, in for a deposition, get that all on the record ... then we'll see where we go from there."

In the FD-1023 form, which the Department of Justice has had in its possession since 2017, a confidential human source [CHS] relayed to the FBI that "shortly after the 2016 U.S. election and during President [Donald] Trump's transition period, CHS participated in a conference call with [Oleksandr] Ostapenko," who had worked for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "and [Burisma CEO Mykola] Zlochevsky."

"CHS inquired whether Zlochevsky was happy with the U.S. election results. Zlochevsky replied that he was not happy Trump won the election. CHS asked Zlochevsky whether he was concerned about Burisma's involvement with the Bidens. Zlochevsky stated he didn't want to pay the Bidens, and he was 'pushed to pay' them. CHS explained the Russian term Zlochevsky used to explain the payments was 'poluchili' [transliterated by the CHS] which literally translates to 'got it' or 'received it,' but is also used in Russian-criminal-slang for being 'forced or coerced to pay.'"