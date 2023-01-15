Rep. Jordan: White House Isn't Transparent on Biden Papers Issue

The White House says it's being transparent on the matter of the documents found in President Joe Biden's former offices at the Penn Biden Center think tank in Washington, D.C., and in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware, but Rep. Jim Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, said Sunday that's not the case.

"They find these documents on Nov. 2 and we, the American people, don't learn about it until Jan. 9, and that's from a news report," the Ohio Republican, whose committee is investigating Biden and the Department of Justice's handling of the case, said on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo."

"When the White House goes public and tells us about it, the only thing they talk about is the first batch, the ones found at the Penn Biden Center," he continued. "They don't tell us about the second batch that was found in the garage, in the adjacent room, even though they knew about it at the time."

There is also the "obvious" double standard in how the DOJ is handling the case, when compared to how it handled the storage of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, said Jordan.

"[Hillary] Clinton mishandles classified information and Biden mishandles classified information and they get treated a certain way and then, of course, President Trump gets his home raided 91 days before this midterm election," said Jordan. "And, why is it always the left, the Democrats, they get to decide, they get to go find the information and hand it over to the government?"

Meanwhile, Jordan agreed with Bartiromo that the actions of the FBI and DOJ would constitute election interference, considering actions dating back to the FBI's investigation of Trump's first campaign in 2016.

"Now you've got the special counsel investigating President Trump and President Biden probably impacting the 2024 race," said Jordan. "Maybe the FBI should just stay out of things and let the American people decide who we want representing us in Congress and who we want as commander in chief and not weigh in on all these various elections."

The first step in stopping such behavior is exposing it and getting the truth to the American people, said Jordan, which is why the committee to investigate the weaponization of government, which he heads, was formed.

"You can just go down the list," he said. "The very first whistleblower who came to us, came to us and told us about the Justice Department going after moms and dads showing up at school boards, and that FBI agent whistleblower used this line about the highest levels of the FBI: He said it's rotted at its core."

Then, there are the issues of double standards, including how pro-life activists were treated versus those showing up at Supreme Court justices' homes last summer, as well as the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story just before the 2020 presidential races, said Jordan.