Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Biden Doc Locations Not Handled as Crime Scenes

The places where classified documents dating back to President Joe Biden's time as vice president are being found should be treated like crime scenes, but they are not being handled that way, and could lead to further security problems, Fred Fleitz, the former National Security Safety Council chief of staff, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Deliberately mishandling classified information is a felony," Fleitz commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Now, many critics of Biden are wondering, 'where's the FBI raid? There's a double standard here.' We need to think about this in a different way. Biden's home and office are crime scenes."

However, Biden's former office at the Penn Biden Center think tank in Washington, D.C., and his garage at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where classified documents have been discovered, should be sealed and searched by the FBI, not by his attorneys who do not have security clearances, said Fleitz.

"These easily could have been seen accidentally by somebody not authorized to see them," Fleitz. "We know there are Ukraine secrets where. Why was Biden bringing top-secret Ukraine information with him after he left office, given that his son had this corrupt business dealing with Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company?"

He added that in his official capacity at the NSC, he worked with the National Archives in protecting and saving both classified and nonclassified records, but everything that is worked with in the executive branch is a government record.

"You're not allowed to send boxloads of information to your home and office to use later," he said. "Everyone knows that. This was a deliberate effort by Biden and his staff to illegally remove documents, classified or not, for Biden's use after he left the office. This wasn't an accident."

Fleitz on Sunday also discussed reports that Iran could be sending warships to the Panama Canal, and said that while Iran's navy may not have the capability to send warships that far away, it is a "real problem" if Panama collaborates with the Middle Eastern country.

"If there's a possibility of that happening, [Secretary of State] Antony Blinken should be in Panama tomorrow," Fleitz said. "He should already be there to make it clear that this is not something we're going to tolerate. This threatens the neutrality of the Panama Canal. It threatens our relationship with Panama and that treaty and I hope the administration is taking it seriously."

Fleitz further discussed China's current actions in using Chinese currency in its oil trade with Russia, and the danger to the financial threat to the United States if the world markets change from the use of the U.S. dollar to other currencies.

"China is trying to get an agreement with Saudi Arabia so Saudi oil transactions to China will be transacted in Chinese currency, not U.S. dollars," he said. "That has not happened yet, but the Chinese and the Saudis [are moving] in that direction."

This is happening, said Fleitz, "because Biden has mishandled the U.S.-Saudi relationship so badly."

The Biden administration also has "no concept of the threat from China," said Fleitz.

