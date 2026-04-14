DOJ Files Suit Against Connecticut Over Sanctuary Policies

The Department of Justice is suing Connecticut and the city of New Haven over policies that give sanctuary to unauthorized immigrants, arguing the measures interfere with federal immigration enforcement.

The lawsuit targets Connecticut's Trust Act, along with related state guidance and New Haven's "welcoming city" executive order, which the DOJ said restrict cooperation with federal authorities.

The DOJ said in a news release that the policies are illegal under federal law and have allowed dangerous criminals to be released into communities instead of being turned over to immigration officials.

The complaint argues the state and city have made "intentional efforts" to obstruct federal enforcement, putting public safety at risk and violating the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, which establishes that federal law takes precedence over conflicting state or local measures.

"For years, Connecticut communities have paid the price of these misguided sanctuary policies," Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the DOJ's Civil Division said in the release.

"This lawsuit seeks to end such open defiance of federal law," Shumate said.

According to the complaint, Connecticut has honored fewer than 20% of immigration detainers issued by federal authorities since 2020, forcing federal agents to track down and arrest suspects in the community rather than in secure custody.

The lawsuit cited an example of the Connecticut Department of Corrections refusing in January 2025 to honor the detainer of Sanjay Sivan Walsh, 28, a Jamaican national and an illegal alien who was convicted of sexually assaulting two children.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers "had to arrest the alien in the community after his release from state prison," according to the complaint.

The DOJ also argued the Trust Act limits information-sharing, restricts compliance with immigration detainers and administrative warrants, and blocks federal access to inmates in state custody.

The Trust Act, first enacted in 2013, was expanded in 2019 and again in 2025, with Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, signing the earlier revision and ultimately backing the latest changes after initial hesitation.

Filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Connecticut, the lawsuit seeks to block enforcement of the policies.

"Our laws do not prevent federal authorities from enforcing immigration law," Lamont said in a news release.

"Rather, they reflect a longstanding principle: The federal government cannot require states to use their personnel or resources to carry out federal enforcement responsibilities," he said.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, also a Democrat, said in the release his city is on the right side of the law and the right side of history.

"Sadly, but unsurprisingly, the Trump administration's lawsuit contains inaccuracies and untruths about New Haven's 'welcoming city' executive order," said Elicker, who issued the "welcoming city" executive order in 2020.

"We are confident we are on the right side of the law — and, equally important, we are confident we are on the right side of history.

"We will continue to stand up to President Trump, and we will continue to defend our residents, our city, and our values," Elicker said.

The lawsuit is part of a broader nationwide push by the DOJ targeting sanctuary jurisdictions.

Although the department has filed similar cases against Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Los Angeles, the legal effort has seen mixed results.

A federal judge last year dismissed a DOJ challenge to Illinois' sanctuary law, and many other cases remain tied up in court.