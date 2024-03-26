×
Tags: jim biden | joe biden | americore | feds | investigations | florida | medicare

Feds Widen Probe in Jim Biden's Americore Dealings

By    |   Tuesday, 26 March 2024 09:45 AM EDT

Investigations into the activities of Jim Biden, the younger brother of President Joe Biden, reportedly are widening, with federal investigators in Florida recently looking into his transactions and Justice Department officials seeking information on him as part of an ongoing Medicare fraud probe in Pennsylvania, according to people familiar with the matter.

Politico, quoting three sources granted anonymity to discuss the situation, reports that the investigations involve the Americore hospital chain, with which Jim Biden worked after his brother left his position as vice president in the Obama administration.

In Pennsylvania, prosecutors say one of the chain's hospitals received improper Medicare reimbursements of tens of millions of dollars.

In Florida, meanwhile, the investigation involved an effort by Jim Biden, along with business partners, to get investments from the Middle East to finance Americore and other business opportunities in the United States.

One of the people familiar with the Florida case said investigators there had sought information about an agreement linked to Biden. The probe also was focused on loans that were made to Americore through one of his associates.

Biden testified before Congress last month that he had been paid to arrange some of the financing, but a complaint filed in Palm Beach County in 2022 alleges that the payments he got were improper.

The Third Friday Total Return Fund complaint alleges that the money manager who was in charge of the fund made loans to Americore and then diverted $600,000 to Jim Biden.

After the money was diverted, Jim Biden sent $200,000 of it to his brother, Joe Biden, with the president and the White House referring to the funds as a loan repayment.

Jim Biden's attorney, Paul Fishman, said his client is "not being investigated by federal law enforcement in Florida or Pennsylvania."

The DOJ's South Florida office declined Politico's request for comment, while its office in Western Pennsylvania did not respond.

A recent Politico investigation showed that Jim Biden had used his brother's name to promote Americore and that several members of the then-vice president's associates either worked for the company or attended its meetings. The investigation did not show that the president had involved himself with the company.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 26 March 2024 09:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

