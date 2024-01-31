House Oversight Interviewing James Biden on Feb. 21

President Joe Biden's brother James will appear before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 21 for a transcribed interview, the committee's Republicans announced Wednesday.

"We look forward to his testimony," the GOP members' X account said, along with the announcement. No further details were announced.

James Biden's subpoena was issued in November as part of the committee's investigation into the president and his son, Hunter Biden.

The president's brother was to have spoken with committee members in December, reports NBC News. The FBI has not charged him with any crimes or wrongdoing.

Republicans leading the impeachment inquiry into the president have said they believe his younger brother knows whether Biden knew of his son's business dealings and if he was involved in them.

In December, reports said some of James Biden's discussions on deals he had been making had been monitored in an FBI investigation involving his conversations with an associate, Richard "Dickie" Scruggs, an attorney from Mississippi.

Scruggs said he paid James Biden's Washington, D.C. consulting firm $100,000 in 1998, while Joe Biden was in the Senate, for advice on getting a bill passed concerning a historic deal forcing tobacco companies to pay billions of dollars.

Scruggs acknowledged he probably would not have hired James Biden if he wasn't the senator's brother, but also said the younger Biden didn't brag about the connection or have to brag, given their names.

Then-Sen. Biden ended up voting for the bill, but it failed to pass through Congress.