Transcript Adds to Evidence in Biden Family Scandal

The release of a transcript from a closed-door deposition by a key witness in the House Oversight Committee's probe of President Joe Biden's his family offers further evidence of the chief executive's involvement in the scandal.

Carol Fox's closed-door deposition showed that the president profited from a $600,000 health care deal that his brother, Jim Biden, had with the Americore healthcare company dating back to 2018.

Fox, a trustee for Americore, testified that a check totaling $200,000 marked to Joe Biden in the committee's possession originated from the deal, according to The Washington Times.

In the transcript, released Wednesday, Fox said Americore's payment of $600,000 to Jim Biden was highly questionable.

Asked if it is a red flag that Americore, which at the time was undergoing significant financial hardship, was giving $600,000 in loans, Fox replied, "Hundred percent agree with you. That's why I filed the lawsuit."

Fox sued Jim Biden claiming he made "representations that his last name, 'Biden,' could 'open doors' and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections," according to DailyMail.com.

Fox claimed Jim Biden helped procure "an ill-advised bridge loan from a hedge fund that had a deleterious impact on the financial affairs of the debtor and ultimately forced debtors into bankruptcy, as [Jim Biden] never delivered the promised large investment from the Middle East."

Jim Biden last year paid Americore $350,000 to settle the lawsuit, although his lawyers said he played no role in the company's demise and that he had received the money for consulting work.