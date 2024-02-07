×
Tags: house oversight | committee | transcript | joe biden | family | scandal | evidence

Transcript Adds to Evidence in Biden Family Scandal

By    |   Wednesday, 07 February 2024 09:31 AM EST

The release of a transcript from a closed-door deposition by a key witness in the House Oversight Committee's probe of President Joe Biden's his family offers further evidence of the chief executive's involvement in the scandal.

Carol Fox's closed-door deposition showed that the president profited from a $600,000 health care deal that his brother, Jim Biden, had with the Americore healthcare company dating back to 2018.

Fox, a trustee for Americore, testified that a check totaling $200,000 marked to Joe Biden in the committee's possession originated from the deal, according to The Washington Times.

In the transcript, released Wednesday, Fox said Americore's payment of $600,000 to Jim Biden was highly questionable.

Asked if it is a red flag that Americore, which at the time was undergoing significant financial hardship, was giving $600,000 in loans, Fox replied, "Hundred percent agree with you. That's why I filed the lawsuit."

Fox sued Jim Biden claiming he made "representations that his last name, 'Biden,' could 'open doors' and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections," according to DailyMail.com.

Fox claimed Jim Biden helped procure "an ill-advised bridge loan from a hedge fund that had a deleterious impact on the financial affairs of the debtor and ultimately forced debtors into bankruptcy, as [Jim Biden] never delivered the promised large investment from the Middle East."

Jim Biden last year paid Americore $350,000 to settle the lawsuit, although his lawyers said he played no role in the company's demise and that he had received the money for consulting work.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

