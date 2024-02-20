Report: James Biden Used Brother to Promote Americore

Ties between President Joe Biden's brother James Biden and the bankrupt hospital operator Americore are under renewed scrutiny as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee pursues its impeachment investigation and as the younger Biden's committee interview is set for Wednesday.

James Biden, as a Philadelphia-area consultant in 2017 after his brother had left the White House, used his ties to pitch deals to help Americore bring in money from lab testing, cancer treatments, and drug rehabilitation operations, according to documentation reported by Politico on Tuesday.

"This would be a perfect platform to expose my Brothers team to [your] protocol," James Biden wrote in one email to the CEO of a Tampa-area company that had controlled the licensing rights to an experimental cancer treatment Americore wanted to offer. "Could provide a great opportunity for some real exposure."

Politico obtained the email from a person close to the Tampa company.

In addition, a former Americore executive said James Biden discussed plans to give his brother equity in Americore.

Yet another former executive also told Politico that James Biden had said that if Americore pulled together a winning business model for rural health care, then his brother could promote the operation in his 2020 presidential campaign.

The executives were all granted anonymity to speak.

Americore remains under federal investigation four years after it filed bankruptcy, and the Securities and Exchange Commission in September accused one of James Biden's business partners of fraud in connection with loans made to the company. The partner has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is investigating an alleged $100 million conspiracy to defraud Medicare. The recipients of kickbacks from Americore's hospital in Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty, and the case remains under investigation.

According to Politico's investigation, based on public records, interviews. court filings, and exclusively obtained internal documents, James Biden's role at Americore was more extensive than had been thought.

These include internal documents and investor materials naming him among the company's top leaders.

Emails also show that James Biden helped Americore get regulatory approval to purchase its hospital in Pennsylvania and that he personally fired the company's chief financial officer.

The documentation further show that Joe Biden's name was also deeply involved with the company, including investor materials describing James Biden as an adviser to his brother.

Joe Biden also had a previously reported encounter with Americore's CEO, the investigation shows, and at least three of Joe Biden's relatives worked with Americore, including James Biden's wife Sara Biden and his son Jamie Biden.

The Biden family members would not answer Politico's questions about Americore, and the White House did not respond to the outlet's requests for comment.

James Biden hasn't been accused of breaking any laws in connection with Americore, and his attorney, Paul Fishman, said in a statement that he "conducted himself ethically and honorably in all his business dealings."

Politico's investigation did not find that the president was involved in Americore or took actions on its behalf.

Meanwhile, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer earlier this month connected President Biden and Americore based on a check for $200,000 James Biden wrote to his brother on March 2, 2018, the day the hospital operator provided a personal loan of $200,000 to their bank account.

The White House has said the check was made to repay a loan but did not answer further questions including whether Joe Biden was aware of his brother's Americore income.