VP Vance to Visit Minn. After Catholic School Shooting

Vice President JD Vance is to visit Minneapolis on Wednesday to pay his respects in the wake of last week's shooting at a Catholic school there that left two children dead.

He will be accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance.

Vance's office announced that he will "hold a series of private meetings to convey condolences to the families of those affected by the tragedy."

Police say Robin Westman, 23, opened fire during morning Mass on the first day of school at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, killing 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski. The shooting also left 21 people injured.

Vance, a Catholic, was baptized into the Church in 2019 in Cincinnati.

In the aftermath of last week's shooting, Vance took issue with comments made by former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said that "prayer is not freaking enough."

"We pray because our hearts are broken. We pray because we know God listens. Why do you feel the need to attack other people for praying when kids were just killed praying?" Vance said.