Pope Leo XIV Denounces 'Pandemic of Arms' as He Prays for Victims of Minnesota School Shooting

Pope Leo XIV Denounces 'Pandemic of Arms' as He Prays for Victims of Minnesota School Shooting

Sunday, 31 August 2025 06:47 AM EDT

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday denounced the “pandemic of arms, large and small,” as he prayed publicly for the victims of the shooting during a Catholic school Mass in the United States.

History’s first U.S. pope spoke in English as he appealed for an end to the “logic of weapons” and for a culture of fraternity to prevail, during his Sunday noon blessing from his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

“Our prayers for the victims of the tragic shooting during a school Mass in the American state of Minnesota,” said the Chicago-born Leo. “We hold in our prayers the countless children killed and injured every day around the world. Let us plead God to stop the pandemic of arms, large and small, which infects our world.”

Two children were killed and 20 people were injured during the shooting attack at the Church of Annunciation in Minneapolis, as hundreds of students from the nearby Annunciation Catholic School and others gathered for a Mass. The shooter fired 116 rifle rounds through the church’s stained-glass windows, and later died by suicide.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Leo had refrained from any political commentary about guns, sending a telegram of condolence that focused exclusively on the spiritual. He said he was saddened by the “terrible tragedy” and sent his “heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


