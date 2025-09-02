Walz to Gun Owners: 'Don't Need Them in Church'

Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz addressed gun ownership during remarks at a Labor Day picnic in Duluth, following the recent deadly shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic church. Mediaite reported that Walz told the crowd that people "certainly don't need" firearms in church and added that many gun owners "know you do not need those damn things."

"It's everything except guns," Walz said, criticizing those who looked for other explanations for the incident, which killed two children and injured 18 others. "It's everything, apparently, in the world for these people, rather than trying to address the issue."

Walz continued, "There's a lot of gun owners here who also know you do not need those damn things. You certainly don't need them in church. And we certainly need to strengthen the rules that people who are struggling don't get their hands on them."

In Minnesota, residents may carry a firearm in public if they obtain a valid permit. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, complete a firearms training course, pass a background check, and apply through their county sheriff's office.

Even with a valid permit, firearms are prohibited in certain locations in the state, such as private property with posted signs, schools, some businesses, and all churches.

Walz's remarks came days after 23-year-old Robin Westman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic Church. Westman, who legally changed their first name and transitioned from Robert in 2020, left behind a manifesto which stated they were "tired of being trans."

The attack killed 10-year-old Harper Moyski and 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel. Online activity linked to Westman showed hostile comments written on the weapons used in the attack, including "Kill Donald Trump" and "burn Israel."

Earlier in his speech, Walz thanked Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chair Richard Carlbom for "holding a bunch of cowards accountable after the murder of two children." Walz was referencing Carlbom's statement the previous week, in which the party leader said the "epidemic" of gun violence must stop and that "all options must be on the table to end gun violence."