Newsmax's Jason Mattera: Louisville Sex Assault Sentence Cut to 30 Years

Friday, 13 February 2026 09:28 AM EST

A Louisville judge cut a jury-recommended 65-year prison sentence to 30 years for a man convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint, showing that "dangerous criminals can receive light treatment even after horrific convictions," Newsmax crime correspondent Jason Mattera said.

"What we have here is a violent sexual offender, a jury that does its job by convicting him and recommending a tough sentence, and then a judge who steps in and gives him a break, even after the attacker showed zero remorse in court," Mattera said Friday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

The defendant, Christopher Thompson, was convicted on five felony charges on Dec. 17, 2025, after he was charged in the July 2023 kidnapping of a woman at gunpoint in her own car.

Prosecutors said Thompson drove the woman to a school and forced her to perform a sexual act.

Mattera reported that Thompson then ordered the victim to withdraw cash from an ATM, and returned to the school and forced her to perform another sexual act, also at gunpoint.

During the sentencing hearing, Thompson displayed no remorse, according to courtroom video highlighted by Newsmax.

"I don't have sympathy for you, the victim, the victim's family. I don't care," Thompson said in court.

Despite the jury's recommendation of 65 years, Louisville Judge Tracy Davis sentenced Thompson to 30 years.

Mattera said Davis appeared to blame society for Thompson's actions as a 20-year-old African American male and also cited his lack of prior treatment.

In court, Davis said Thompson "never actually got the opportunity to get any type of treatment, whether that be mental health treatment, whether that be anger management, etc."

Davis added that Thompson could be rehabilitated while incarcerated, even as he continued to disrupt the courtroom.

Mattera said one outburst included a threat against the female prosecutor that he would go after her in 20 years, adding he was paraphrasing because the exact language was not suitable for broadcast.

"But here's the alarming part," Mattera said. "Under Kentucky law, Christopher Thompson will be eligible for parole after serving a little over 20 years because of that sentence."

Newsmax contacted Davis for comment, but the Jefferson County Court administrator said ethical rules prevent her from discussing specific rulings.

"It's baffling that this happened. You can't make it up," Mattera said.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 13 February 2026 09:28 AM
