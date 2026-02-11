Newsmax's Jason Mattera: $151.70 Dropped in Guthrie Bitcoin Ransom Account

Newsmax correspondent Jason Mattera reported that shortly after he viewed the alleged Nancy Guthrie ransom note, activity was detected at the Bitcoin address listed in the letter.

Around 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, a single deposit of $151.70 was made to the account, according to Mattera on "Wake Up America," delivering his daily Newsmax crime report.

The address shows no prior or subsequent outgoing transfers, and no other transaction history beyond the lone deposit.

The ransom note demanded $4 million in Bitcoin by 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, claiming Nancy Guthrie would be released within 12 hours to a safe location in Tucson upon payment.

It warned the demand would increase to $6 million if unmet and set a final deadline of 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9. The letter stated there would be no negotiations, no further contact, and that law enforcement would not be able to help.

The note also referenced two specific details inside the Guthrie home: a white smartwatch at the foot of a bed and a white backyard floodlight that the sender claimed was destroyed.

The FBI has not confirmed whether the letter came from Nancy Guthrie's alleged abductor or the individual seen in recently released surveillance video, but has indicated it is treating the matter seriously.

Mattera noted the blunt tone of the letter and the absence of follow-up communication, even as the Guthrie family publicly pleaded for proof of life. He also questioned the purpose of the $151.10 deposit, suggesting it could have been a test transaction — possibly by investigators — to monitor activity on the wallet.

Authorities have not disclosed who made the transfer. While the public cannot identify the recipient of a Bitcoin wallet, law enforcement agencies have tools that could trace funds if they are moved or converted.

Newsmax's Eric Mack contributed to this report.

