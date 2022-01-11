Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Trump Allies Who Helped With Rally

The House of Representatives committee investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas on Tuesday to a White House official under former President Donald Trump and two advisers to his son Donald Trump Jr.

Ross Worthington, who helped draft the former president's speech for a rally before Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was subpoenaed along with Donald Jr.'s aides Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz, the House Select Committee said in a statement.

Surabian and Schwartz's subpoenas were about talks they had on appearance fees for speakers and media coverage of the rally, according to The Hill. They also reportedly were involved in talks about concerns over having Alex Jones and Ali Alexander speak at the event.

"The committee is demanding records and testimony from three witnesses involved in planning and preparations for the January 6th rally at the Ellipse, which immediately preceded the violent attack on the Capitol," the statement said.

In that rally at the Ellipse park area near the White House, Trump had told his supporters he would never concede the November 2020 presidential election.

"We have reason to believe the individuals we've subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to join the more than 340 individuals who have spoken with the Select Committee," the panel said.

The three men were in contact with several people in Trump's circle, including Trump Jr.'s girlfriend and White House adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle, rally organizer Caroline Wren, according to The Hill, and may have been in contact with Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson and Trump's spokesman Taylor Budowich.

Pierson, Budowich and Wren already have been subpoenaed.

Some Trump supporters left the rally and joined the attack on the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop the U.S. Congress from certifying his loss to Joe Biden. Trump claimed his loss in the election was a result of widespread fraud.

One police officer died that day after battling rioters and four later died by suicide. Around 140 police officers were injured. U.S. prosecutors have brought criminal charges against at least 725 people linked to the riot.

Protester Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was shot to death by a Capitol Police officer inside the building during the riot. An investigation cleared Lt. Michael Byrd of any wrongdoing in Babbitt's death.

Newsmax staffer Jack Gournell contributed.