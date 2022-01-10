Four More Plead Guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Charges

Four more defendants have pleaded guilty to charges on Monday regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, according to CNN.

Emily Hernandez pleaded guilty to illegally entering the Capitol during the riot after photographic evidence emerged that she was holding a piece of a sign bearing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's name.

Hernandez admitted to taking home the piece in addition to several other items. She returned all the stolen signs to investigators in late January, and she faces a maximum of one year in prison.

Paul Colbath also pleaded guilty to entering the building illegally. When inside the building, Colbath assisted another rioter sprayed with a chemical spray. His sentencing is scheduled for April.

A couple, Gabriel Burress and Madison Pettit, pleaded guilty after a tip to investigators corroborated surveillance footage on the date. They were both arrested in August.

In an ever-growing list, nearly a quarter of the roughly 720 people charged for crimes related to the Capitol riot last year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Additionally, 76 defendants have been sentenced. One of them is Esther Schwemmer, 56, who was sentenced to 24 months probation and 60 hours of community service on Monday.

Judge Dabney Friedrich cited how Schwemmer "was part of the large violent crowd," which "led to loss of life."