House GOP Report Outlines 'Institutional Failings' With Jan. 6 Security

The five Republicans who were put forth to serve on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol released their investigative findings Wednesday: a 141-page report containing a number of issues that were largely "ignored" during the panel's hearings, according to Breitbart News.

Republican Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Troy Nehls of Texas and Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota produced the report.

The report release comes two days after the Jan. 6 panel wrapped their televised hearings and subsequently made four criminal referrals of former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department.

The House Republicans' revelations differ from the Jan. 6 panel's talking points, reports Breitbart.

The Jan. 6 panel fixated on 17 key findings from their investigation — with 12 covering Trump-related allegations.

The House GOP report, according to Breitbart, says that U.S. Capitol Police were given "sufficient information from an array of channels to anticipate and prepare for the violence that occurred.

"However, officers on the front lines and analysts in USCP's intelligence division were undermined by the misplaced priorities of their leadership," according to the GOP report. "Those problems were exacerbated by the House Sergeant at Arms [Paul Irving], who was distracted from giving full attention to the threat environment prior to January 6, 2021 by several other upcoming events."

Another excerpt from the GOP report maintains that "leadership and law enforcement failures within the U.S. Capitol left the complex vulnerable on January 6, 2021. ... The Democrat-led investigation in the House of Representative[s], however, has disregarded those institutional failings that exposed the Capitol to violence that day."

One argument posited in the report: Irving, a member of the USCP board by virtue of his position, intentionally left Republicans out of substantive security discussions and "succumbed to political pressures" from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democratic Party leaders.

"In one case, Irving even asked a senior Democratic staffer to 'act surprised' when he sent key information about plans for the Joint Session on January 6, 2021 to him and his Republican counterpart," the GOP report asserted.

"The senior Democratic staffer replied: 'I'm startled!'"

From the House GOP's perspective, "documents and communications show concerns about the public perception of military personnel at the Capitol and how the use of force by officers against violent protestors were well known among Irving, Democratic leadership, and USCP leadership."

After the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest, Irving resigned; and per page 101 of the Republicans' report, his staff blamed Pelosi for the chaos.

"Our department was doing the best they could with what they had," according to a sergeant at arms staffer.

The nine-member Jan. 6 panel comprised seven Democrats and two lame-duck Republicans: Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who often butted heads publicly with Trump.

Before the committee was formed, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tapped Banks, Jordan, Nehls, Davis and Armstrong to handle the brunt of 1/6 investigations.

However, Pelosi rejected the Banks and Jordan nominations, citing "integrity." Consequently, McCarthy pulled all five candidates from consideration and then characterized the panel process as a "sham."

Last January, House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., revealed that Pelosi had largely supervised previous security occasions at the Capitol, including the installation of magnetometers, holding a briefing on security preparedness ahead of a Sept. 18 rally and limiting Capitol visitation in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Yet Pelosi has largely gotten a proverbial free pass for the Jan. 6 security failings, writes Breitbart.