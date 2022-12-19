Trump: Jan. 6 Panel Criminal Referral 'Strengthens Me'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday evening issued a statement via his Truth Social platform saying the January 6 Select Committee's vote to make criminal referral on him to the Department of Justice will only make him stronger.

"These folks don’t get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me. It strengthens me," Trump wrote, "What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. Americans know that I pushed for 20,000 troops to prevent violence on Jan 6, and that I went on television and told everyone to go home…"

The latter was a referrence to Trump's recommendation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to call up National Guard troops to help protect the Capitol building, and his message telling the rioters inside the Capitol to go home. Testimony at the hearings claimed Trump had to be persuaded to make the announcement to go home, and critics have called it weak for telling rioters, "We love you."

Trump posted two other messages ahead of the statement:

"The Fake charges made by the highly partisan Unselect Committee of January 6th have already been submitted, prosecuted, and tried in the form of Impeachment Hoax # 2. I WON convincingly. Double Jeopardy anyone!"

"….The people understand that the Democratic Bureau of Investigation, the DBI, are out to keep me from running for president because they know I’ll win and that this whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was — a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party."

About 20 minutes later he posted: