Vance, Debate Moderator Spar on Immigration

By    |   Tuesday, 01 October 2024 10:57 PM EDT

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, former President Donald Trump's running mate, wasn't just debating vice presidential hopeful Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz during Tuesday night's vice presidential debate hosted by CBS.

Rather, Vance wound up sparring with debate moderator and CBS anchor Margaret Brennan after she inserted herself into a debate on immigration as it related to comments made about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.

"Just to clarify for our viewers, Springfield, Ohio, does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status, temporary protected status," she said, before trying to pivot the conversation to the economy.

But Vance shot back saying, the "rules were that you guys weren't going to fact check and since you're fact checking me, I think it's important to say what's actually going on."

Vance proceeded to detail the process of applying for asylum or legal working status for migrants.

Brennan fired back, "Thank you, Senator, for describing the legal process," before telling the two vice presidential candidates that their mics had been cut so they could proceed.

