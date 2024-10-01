WATCH TV LIVE

Halperin to Newsmax: Vance a 'Generational Talent'

By    |   Tuesday, 01 October 2024 08:41 PM EDT

Mark Halperin told Newsmax during pre-debate coverage Tuesday night that former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, is a “generational talent.”

Halperin told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" in New England, Vance would be considered “wicked smart” and in Arkansas “we’d say he can talk the owls down from the trees.”

“He is a generational talent. No matter what you think of his policies or the criticism, he's gotten, I think people are going to be surprised by his performance tonight, almost no matter what the questions are,” Halperin said.

Ohio Senator JD Vance and Governor Tim Walz, D-Minn.,  are set to go head-to-head on Tuesday night in what’s likely to be the last major debate in the race for the White House. Hosted by CBS News and anchors Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan as moderators, the evening will be an opportunity for the pair to outline their vastly different visions for the future of the country.

With just weeks to go before the election, the two have been cutting a swath across the country in an attempt to secure key voters in hotly contested swing states.

Vance worked with Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,  on debate prep, while Walz did the same with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as his counterpart playing Vance.

