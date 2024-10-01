Trump Outlines His Plan to Bring Back American Dream

Former President Donald Trump outlined a detailed economic agenda on Tuesday promising to "make America affordable again" if he retakes the White House in November.

Trump began by noting how America's wealth, jobs, and manufacturing might have been siphoned away to foreign nations during the current administration.

The former president has stated that if elected, the world's economic hold on the U.S. will be reversed and promised that "foreign nations will worry about losing their jobs to Americans," and all means of production will return to America.

"Here's the deal that I will be offering to companies and manufacturers around the planet: The United States will give you the lowest taxes, the lowest energy costs, the lowest regulatory burdens, and free access to the best and biggest market on the planet — but only if you make your products here in America and hire American workers for the job," Trump wrote in Newsweek.

Vice President Kamala Harris has openly criticized tariffs, calling them a "sales tax on the American people" and has pledged to increase corporation tax rates to bring in additional revenue.

Trump, meanwhile, has doubled down on his support of tariffs as a tool to protect American jobs and raise revenue saying, "If these companies don't take the deal, they'll pay a tariff when they send their products — made in another country — to us. And we will use the hundreds of billions of tariff dollars to benefit American citizens."

Trump called Harris the "Tax Queen" and noted her plan to tax unrealized gains, "so if a company succeeds, it must send half of its value to the government."

Touching briefly on what he said is Harris' war with American energy independence, citing a 100% increase in energy costs as an example, Trump then detailed the centerpiece of his manufacturing plan, a "15 percent Made in America Corporate Tax Rate" which will cut the rates of those companies who make their products in America.

National security and its relevance to the economy were also addressed with Trump saying Harris' plan to de-industrialize America will have far-reaching effects beyond the loss of jobs.

"If you don't have steel, you don't have a military. That's one of the reasons I'm not going to allow Japan to buy U.S. Steel, which 70 years ago was the greatest company on earth," he said.

Trump concluded by describing the last three years under the Biden Administration as a "horrific nightmare for American workers" and promised to "bring back the American dream, bigger, better, and stronger than ever before."