Israel: Netanyahu to Meet Trump Feb. 11 in DC on Iran Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday, Feb. 11, to discuss U.S. negotiations with Iran after Iranian and U.S. officials held indirect nuclear talks in Oman on Friday, according to Netanyahu's office.

"The prime minister believes that all negotiations must include limiting the ballistic missiles, and ending support for the Iranian axis," Netanyahu’s office said in a brief statement, referring to Tehran's support for militant groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Palestinian territories. Trump and Netanyahu last met in December.

Netanyahu's office said Saturday that he plans to raise Iran-related issues with Trump as talks resume over Tehran's nuclear program. Reuters reported the meeting is expected to take place in Washington on Wednesday.

The indirect talks in Muscat, Oman, on Friday were described by both sides as a step toward additional sessions.

Trump said that the United States had "very good" talks and more were planned for early next week. Washington was being represented by Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

A regional diplomat briefed by Tehran told Reuters that Iran insisted on its "right to enrich uranium" during the negotiations and that Iran's missile capabilities were not raised.

Gulf Arab nations fear an attack could spark a regional war, with memories fresh of the 12-day Israel-Iran war in June.

For the first time in negotiations with Iran, the U.S. on Friday brought its top military commander in the Middle East to the table. U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, head of the military’s Central Command, then visited the USS Abraham Lincoln on Saturday with Witkoff and Kushner, the command said in a statement.

Iranian officials have ruled out putting Iran's missile program up for discussion and want recognition of Iran's right to enrich uranium.

Netanyahu's office, however, said he believes any negotiations must include limits on Iran's ballistic missiles and an end to support for the "Iranian axis."

U.S. officials have agreed that the negotiations should address issues beyond the nuclear program, including Iran's missile development and its support for militant groups in the region.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the talks needed to include all those issues.

Israel, a close U.S. ally, believes Iran is pursuing a nuclear weapon and wants its program scrapped, though Iran has insisted that its atomic plans are for peaceful purposes. Israel also wants a halt to Iran's ballistic missile program and its support for militant groups in the region.

The talks have unfolded as the U.S. government continues to warn Americans not to travel to Iran and says U.S. citizens in Iran should leave immediately, while an armada of American firepower is in the region.

Meanwhile, Special Envoys Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly visited the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf of Oman after talks with the Iranian delegation, Kylie Atwood, of CNN, posted on X on Saturday.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this story.